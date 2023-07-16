WEBB CITY, Mo. — Yesterday (Saturday) we showed you some of the fun going on at King Jack Park in Webb City – all for good causes.

And here’s another event found at Cruise-A-Palooza on Saturday.

Cruisin’ Main hosted its third annual “Boomtown Charity Car Show.”

That show brought people in from all over the country to help raise money for the “Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation”, a local non-profit aiming to help area kids in need.

Participants had a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes, and dozens of trophies — the “Glenna’s Choice” trophy stood almost five feet tall.

There was also a chance to win a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Organizers announced at the show — all proceeds from the night’s 50-50 drawing will go to “Bright Futures Joplin’s” Snack Pack program to help feed local area kids in need.

“Absolutely enthused and amazed by all the people who came out to support me and the rest of the guys hosting this thing. We put on a heck of a show and it’s gotten bigger and bigger every year, and I’m just amazed at all the people who love their cars and just want to show them off and be a part of what we’re doing and helping out the kids,” said Michael Hendrix, Cruisin’ Main, Director.

The winner of the 50-50 money donated all of it right back – bringing the total raised for the Snack Pack program to just over $600.