WEBB CITY, Mo. — Next year this in Webb City will be ready for action.

On Tuesday, a Tee Off event — a celebration and update on the project that’s bringing the new Tee Time full-service driving range to town.

Construction of the 10,000 square foot, $3 million facility will also include four pickleball courts — a courtyard and a full bar and restaurant.

The 215-yard driving range will have 19 bays with heat, air and garage-style doors.

Targets on the range will also be powered by Top Tracer technology.

“Webb City is a good focal point. It’s kind of got that small town feel to it, but it’s got just a really good community behind it. Plus, it’s a great location. You can get to it very easily from Carthage, Neosho, south side of Joplin, obviously Webb City and Carl Junction, so it, it was a good focal point,” said Jonathan Johnson, Tee Time Co-Director.

Tee Time is being built on Daugherty Street — north of Atwoods. It’s expected to open late spring or early summer of next year.