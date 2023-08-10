WEBB CITY, Mo. — Area school districts are getting some help when it comes to a shortage of school counselors.

The Southwest Center for Educational Excellence in Webb City has received a $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It will cover the cost for 50 current educators to pick up their Master’s in Counseling.

Julia Wood-Narrell, from South Middle School in Joplin, already has hers and will be mentoring other teachers going through the program.

“More school Counselors are desperately needed and the fact that they received this grant in our state, in our area, makes this a really huge opportunity and just a fantastic situation for all involved,” she said.

“The beauty of the grants is the grant covers everything, covers their tuition, their books, all their costs are incurred and covered by the grant, so it’s a phenomenal opportunity for a lot of folks that I know, I read the applications that didn’t have the means to be able to go back to school to do 48 credit hours of of a Master’s Degree, so it’s amazing opportunity,” said Chris Bozarth, Co-Project Director, SW Center For Educational Excellence.

Bozarth adds it takes about two and a half years to complete the master’s program. Most of the curriculum is done online, but participants will need to make occasional trips to the center.