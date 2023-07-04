WEBB CITY, Mo. — Many families enjoy the 4th in the lakes and rivers – but one Duenweg family took advantage of a local splash pad.

King Jack Park’s splash pad in Webb City provided the perfect cool down for the Porter family – which included mom, Melinda – and her 2-year-old daughter, Melody, and Melody’s grandparents.

They told us since they had the day off and there weren’t many people out at the splash pad – today was the perfect opportunity to have some fun in the sun as a family.

In the last couple of years – some area communities have gone from a high-maintenance city pool to a splash pad.

“I love the splash pads, I just feel a little bit more comforted, and that way she can just free play. She’s still learning to swim, so it makes me feel peace of mind. Thank you, Webb City, for having a splash pad that we can come to on the 4th of July,” said Melinda Porter, mom & Duenweg resident.

Porter also said she feels like this is a much safer environment for her daughter – and enjoys the many local splash pads.