WEBB CITY, Mo. — With presents, carol-singing, and a visit from the big man in red himself: an annual holiday event for a local organization was full of Christmas cheer today (Sunday).

The Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks hosted its annual Santa’s Workshop event, which organizers say typically happens in Springfield. However, this year, they brought it to Webb City at the Red Door Barn.

30 individuals alongside their families were invited to meet Disney princesses and superheroes, the Grinch, and of course, Santa.

Plus, a station where they could create a stuffed animal to take home and a free book.

We caught up with the Ferguson family, and they say it’s their first time being a part of something like this.

“They enjoy Christmas. That’s one of his favorite holidays. And so just that somebody said sincerely to somebody taking the opportunity and making it special for kids with disabilities and with Down’s syndrome, that touches my heart,” said Cory, Kim, Andrew Ferguson.

“We’re just excited to serve our families. You know, they go through a lot. They go through a lot. Everything from, you know, maybe some medical needs to education, whatever it might be. There’s a lot of challenges. And we just want to come along and provide some Christmas magic. And we love to see the kids’ faces, you know, light up. And it’s just been an awesome day,” said Scott Kirby, DSGO Executive Director.

