WEBB CITY, Mo. —Training continues this week, for some of the law enforcement officers of tomorrow.

Ones who know a thing or two about loyalty – unconditional love – kibble – and, this morning – drugs.

Positive reinforcement was a constant on this particular day. After all, when one sniffs out narcotics – he or she should be rewarded. He or she, obviously in this case – dogs.

This is week-3 of the 6-week long “Patriot K-9 Training” course.

“And this group that I have right now, is probably the most quickly progressing group I’ve had in a while,” said Travis Walthall, Master Trainer.

That’s Travis Walthall – master trainer for the course – former master trainer for “JPD’s” K-9 team before retiring in 2016.

How much does it touch Walthall’s heart to be part of something like this?

“Well, that’s really, to be honest, that’s why I stayed in law enforcement for so long. And, you know, I retired almost 7 years ago and I’m still doing this just for that reason,” said Walthall.

7 years ago is when Joplin Police Officer Brad Rich started with his K-9 “Ax.”

He retired on May 11th.

Rich is training again – this time, with 17-month-old “Koa”, a Dutch Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.

“It’s actually a great process to go through when you and the dog won’t know anything and you go through it together, and by the end of the 6 weeks, the dog’s, you know, able to certify and is ready for patrol work. It’s, the process is pretty amazing to watch from day one to the end of the course,” said Ofc. Brad Rich, JPD.

Samantha Snell is a deputy with the “Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.”

She’s been on the job for about a year-and-a-half – and is the new handler for “K-9 Bear.”

“Coming into law enforcement, you really develop, you find out what you’re good at and what you like to do. And I went down this path and I’ve loved it ever since,” said Dep. Samantha Snell, CherCo.

Love, as in life — it’s key here, as is patience.

“For the dog and for us, the handler. That’s why I joke around and say, the dog catches on pretty quick. It’s the handler that needs some time,” said Rich.

“Honestly, for me, I have to have more patience with the humans than I do when I do with the dogs,” said Walthall.

Officers from Joplin – Cherokee County – Newton County – Anderson – and Waynesville make up this latest class.

Once the course is finished – the K-9s will work for their respective agencies.

The teams will also have the opportunity to officially become “North American Police Work Dog Association” – or “NAPWDA” certified.

If you’d like to follow this class’ progress – Travis Walthall regularly posts updates on the “Patriot K-9 Training” Facebook page.