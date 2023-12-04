WEBB CITY, Mo. — When you think of helping others at Christmas – you might consider buying extra groceries (or maybe a few toys for the Christmas for Kids Drive decorating our studio).

“So I’m collecting pajamas for Children’s Haven in Joplin,” said Gabby Colgin, PJ Drive Coordinator.

Gabby wanted to do something to help others this Christmas – but she wanted something outside the norm.

“And not a lot of people do pajamas. They do toy drives, food drives. So I feel like this is branching out, going a different direction,” said Colgin.

“They have a bunch of kids going within situations where they only have the clothes on their back. So I feel like pajamas would help them sleep better,” said Children’s Haven in Joplin.

She’s taking PJs for kids of any size but says her biggest need is for boys’ pajamas.

Drop-off is at Gorman Tax Service or Hot Stone Pizzeria, both in Webb City, or the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce through December 15th.

Other ways to Donate:

Meanwhile, at Missouri Southern, they’re looking for something completely different.

“Really basic small kitchen appliances – give students the tools they need to eat at home to save money over the long run and to develop some lifetime skills that they’ll use when they’re out of college,” said Andrea Cullers, Lion Coop Co-Director.

It’s the Lion Coop – normally focused on its food pantry.

This Christmas, they’re stocking up on small kitchen electrics.