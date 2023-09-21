WEBB CITY, Mo. — Another week and another high school homecoming parade. The annual Paint the Town Red parade along Main Street was Thursday night in Webb City. Businesses along the route were decked out in all things Cardinal-related and/or Cardinal-red.

Residents showed up to cheer on the band, cheerleaders, dance team, high school clubs, and all of the fall sports teams. That, of course, included the football Cardinals, who face Ozark Friday night at 7.

This is always something everyone in town looks forward to.

“I’m excited to see the sea of red — and then getting down to the field and hearing the band, the pep band go and the cheerleaders pumping everybody up. That’s one of the best parts of the evening,” said Jordan Bolinger, WC Chamber President.