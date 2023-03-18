WEBB CITY, Mo. — Over 50 bikers geared up and braved the cold on Saturday, all for a good cause.

The inaugural Cruisin’ Main Poker Run kicked off at noon in Webb City.

It’s hosted by the group Cruisin’ Main, which was formed in 2020.

Over 50 bikers left from 66 Sports Bar and Restaurant in Webb City and made several stops around the Four States area.

Several silent auction items were also up for bid, like tickets to the Country Stampede music festival in Topeka, stereo packages, and a 50-50 drawing for over $300.

The best hand of the night won half the pot.

The rest of it went to a local foundation, to continue its efforts of working with area teachers, identifying needs, and providing assistance to area children.

“All the money we raise is going to the Glenna Ledford Memorial Foundation. We like to help out some of the local area kids that might need a helping hand. All the money we raise is really spent on the ones that need it the most,” said Michael Hendrix, Cruisin’ Main Poker Run Event Coordinator.

Cruisin’ Main has several events happening each month throughout the rest of this year.

If you’re interested in more information about future events for Cruisin’ Main, you can visit their Facebook page, here.

