WEBB CITY, Mo. — Two new restaurants will soon be on the fast food menu in Webb City.

Both Popeyes and Whataburger are under construction on South Madison Street, just a block away from each other.

Sydney Crider with the Webb City Chamber of Commerce says Popeyes will give Webb City fans of the restaurant a more local option – the closest one is farther south in Joplin.

She said Whataburger will likely bring in residents both near and far.

“People have known it for so long, and now they don’t have to go all the way to Arkansas to get it, and then also, now they’ll have two, Joplin and Webb City, it’s going to be great for the community to have that extra revenue as well, and again, convenient location, just right on Madison,” said Sydney Crider, Webb City Chamber Marketing Director.

Whataburger is going up on the west side of the street near 8th and Madison, with Popeyes on the east.

Both are expected to open early next year.