WEBB CITY, Mo. — A fire that started in a residential garage is quickly extinguished, thanks to a quick response from not just one — but multiple fire departments across Jasper County.

Around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon (8/15), firefighters were called to a structure fire just south of Alba, at 19721 Larkspur Lane — located near Highway 96 and Highway O.

When crews arrived at the scene of the fire, they found heavy smoke coming from the garage section of a home. As the fire began to spread through the top of the garage and toward the home, several Jasper County fire departments were called in to help.

Firefighters from the Carthage Fire Department and the Tri-Cities Fire Department worked together to quickly put out the fire before it reached the residence. Around 4:30 p.m., crews say the fire was under control.

One person along with two dogs were inside the home when the fire started, however they were able to get out safely. Firefighters say damage from this afternoon’s fire is limited to the resident’s garage. The cause has yet to be determined, and no injuries were reported.

Other responding agencies include METS ambulance and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.