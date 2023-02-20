WEBB CITY, Mo. — People enjoying the warm Monday in Webb City’s King Jack Park might have noticed a few new additions.

The park now has four new concrete memorial benches to sit on around the walking track. They’re part of an ongoing program offered through the city’s parks department.

City administrator Carl Francis says a total of 13 memorial park benches are now in city parks. And he says there is plenty of more room for more. Anyone interested needs to contact the city and pay for just the bench, itself.

“We just charge the citizen for the cost of the bench and we do all the install and concrete to put it in and the cost of them is about $1,200,” said Francis.

The memorial bench program started in Webb City about eight years ago.