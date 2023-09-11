WEBB CITY, Mo. — Three area organizations join forces to provide a free lunch for first responders.

Members of the Webb City – Carl Junction Rotary Club, along with the Webb City Elks Lodge, teamed up for the second year in a row. The two groups worked together to cook and deliver a sack lunch for first responders all over Jasper County.

“Started this last year, we called it the ‘First Responder Smash Burger Express,’ so we take orders from all local people and then we cook them to deliver, and we’ve got people running from various locations,” said Jonathan Dawson, Webb City – Carl Junction Rotary Club.

There was more to this meal than just food. Every single bag delivered today was personally decorated by third-grade students in Webb City. They did their own artwork and wrote messages of thanks and encouragement for all these men and women do for their community.