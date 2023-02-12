WEBB CITY, Mo. — “Webb City High School” has a new title to make its community proud.

The high school’s Army JROTC rifle team took first place at the “Army JROTC National Rifle Championships” at Camp Perry, in Ohio.

Team members returned home, this afternoon, to a police escort and a warm welcome by proud family members, friends, and community members.

School hallways were also decked out in hand-made signs, featuring school and team colors.

Family members also had signs of their own.

The team left on Wednesday for the two-day competition, which wrapped up yesterday.

Students, parents, and the team’s coach say they couldn’t be more proud of their accomplishments.

“It was definitely stressful because you have to shoot a 3 by 20 both days and they add up that score. I actually broke my personal record the first day,” said Preston Burton, Webb City High School Junior.

“I have had 4 kids in this program, and it’s just, it’s done wonders for them and it’s just amazing. I’m so proud of him and my daughter, she’s in it too, just super proud,” said Amanda Arias, Preston’s mom.

“I’m proud of the rifle team at all times, but when we started the program about 5 and a half years ago, this has been a steady building up to this point,” said Lt. Col. Dustin Elder, Webb City Army JROTC Rifle Team Coach.

Lieutenant Colonel Elder says these students have been practicing since August, hoping to bring this national title home for Webb City.