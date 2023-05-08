WEBB CITY, Mo. — From roads, buses, parks, and clean water, the people in charge of them are getting some recognition.

“Local government — we kind of like to say it’s where everything hits the road,” said Carl Francis, City Administrator for Webb City.

This week is “Local Government Week” in Missouri. Webb City officials are making sure they give plenty of praise to the employees who put in countless hours for the “City of Flags.” Employees who are part of the departments that don’t normally get singled out unless there are issues – like a power outage, boil order, or street closure.

“Honestly, especially here in Webb City, we have a council that has worked together seamlessly and very well for many, many years. The years that I have been here, it has just been a blessing to work for Webb City,” said Francis.

Careers within local government are endless, according to City Administrator Carl Francis.

“We really have everything from media, for heavy equipment, to computers. There are pretty much any field you want to work in, in local government. I firmly believe a lot of people choose local government as a place to work because we’re going to be here. I mean, it’s long-lasting,” said Francis.

Local government has a direct effect on residents within their community.

“We have a lot of zoning issues. You know, what’s next to your house, what’s down the street. Those are decisions that are made by your local government, and those are very important decisions. You know, a lot of times, sometimes there is a national decision made at a federal level, nobody really cares. I mean, it just doesn’t really affect us. But you let something happen next door to your house, somebody changes zoning or do something different or move something in that you don’t like that is extremely important,” said Francis.