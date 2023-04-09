WEBB CITY, Mo. — An early morning report of a disturbance leads to a homicide investigation in Webb City.

Just after 3:20 am today (Sun. 4/9), Webb City Police officers responded to the 1000th block of West 1st Street for a disturbance call. That’s where officers say they found an unresponsive 39-year-old woman from Joplin.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton says officers conducted CPR, until EMS arrived.

The woman was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Chief Melton says because of the manner of the victim’s death, are treating her death as a homicide.

Officials believe the victim was targeted in an isolated incident, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

The woman’s name has not been released, as officials work to notify her family.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are assisting Webb City Police detectives.

We will provide updates as they become available.