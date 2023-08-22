WEBB CITY, Mo. — This week’s oppressive heat — and even a bus driver getting overheated — has the Webb City School District re-evaluating how to safely get kids home.

The steps they’re taking this week as heat index values soar well over 100 degrees.

“A.M. transportation, it was warm. But the P.M. transportation was oppressively hot,” said Dr. Tony Rossetti, Webb City Schools Superintendent.

That afternoon non-air-conditioned bus ride home has Webb City Schools’ district leadership taking extra precautions.

“We’ve talked to our bus drivers. It’s important for them to understand that if they get heat exhaustion, they’re in charge of taking care of kids, so we want to make sure they’re healthy so they can take care of the kids,” said Rossetti.

“Really hot… me and my brother, we started sweating kind of,” said Aizley Schweitzer, 2nd Grader.

So to help beat the heat, administrators have set up three buildings as “cooling stations” — Truman Elementary’s FEMA shelter, the high school, and Carterville Elementary School.

“The number one thing for school is student safety, and part of that is heat,” said Dr. Brenten Byrd, Webb City Schools Asst. Sup. of Curriculum and Instruction.

Water, nurses, and extra buses will be available at those cooling buildings.

Emergency water has been added onboard the buses.

“It takes a little longer the first week of school. We want to make sure that as they’re having to take a little more time, they have the ability to hydrate and keep themselves safe as they’re on their bus route,” said Byrd.

Buses can be tracked through a GPS system, and if staff determine the bus has been in the heat for too long, they can call the bus back to one of the designated sites.

“Let the kids cool off. Let the bus driver cool off. We may end up having to delay that route, but get them back on and take them safely home,” said Rossetti.

It’s a safety precaution for the roughly 2,200 students the district transports every day.

“We have all the windows rolled down to begin with. However, we have to be very conscious of the amount of time that kids are on buses,” said Rossetti.

“It still felt hot and there was a little bit of air, but not a bunch,” said Schweitzer.

With heat indices expected well over 100 degrees through Friday, this protocol will continue for at least the rest of the week.

“It costs a little bit of money to do this, but there’s no amount of money to keep kids safe that’s really going to matter. As long as they get home safely, that’s the number one thing we want,” said Byrd.

The district is also asking parents to help out by taking kids to school themselves if they can — just this week — to keep those kids healthy.