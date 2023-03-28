WEBB CITY, Mo. — More than 400 Missouri school officials and professional community partners were part of something special, tonight, at Webb City High School — That’d be the 24th Annual Celebration of Schools, put on by the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence.

Awards were given out recognizing the Southwest Center Trailblazer, “Teachers of the Year, and outstanding achievements.

There was also the Friend-of-Education award, which went to KODE’s Gretchen Bolander. It’s in honor of her continued support of area school districts.

Officials say this celebration is how they like to say “thank you” for everyone’s dedication to education.