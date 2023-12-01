(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Now that Thanksgiving has passed, families who decorate for Christmas might be thinking about selecting that perfect live tree for their homes — and according to one Christmas tree farm owner there’s no better time than the present to pick out the perfect tree.

“Last Friday, which was the day after Thanksgiving, was a record day for us. We sold more trees on Friday than we ever have in a day, so that was pretty incredible,” said Andy Johnson of Bridgestone Christmas Tree Farm.

With his current tree supply in good shape and unaffected by recent drought, Johnson says those who are putting up a real tree for the holidays, may want to pick out one now. As we head into the first weekend of December, he claims the best looking of the bunch are going fast.

“We get two pretty good solid weekends, and then as our supply dwindles, business tapers off into that third weekend that we’re open,” said Johnson.

If you want your tree to be its best and brightest for Christmas Day and beyond, Johnson says there are some important tips you should follow.

Watering Your Christmas Tree

“First and foremost, water it. But before you ever water it — whether you get it from a Christmas tree farm or if you get it from a box store — you’re gonna wanna put a fresh cut on that before you put it in water. That way you open it back up to where it actually drinks. Once you do that, keep an eye on the water because it’ll drink a couple of gallons a day, very easily,” said Johnson.

After bringing your tree home, Johnson recommends you cut off an inch from the bottom of the tree’s base — allowing the tree to continually take in water while it’s on display. His suggestion is to use regular tap water. But, there’s more to caring for a real Christmas tree than water alone.

Where You Place Your Christmas Tree Matters

“The placement of where you put that tree in your house is important. Of course, you don’t want to put it near an open flame, if you have fireplace for example. And really, it shouldn’t be placed near any heat source. For example, when we put our tree up, we have a floor register next to it. So, we went ahead and closed that floor register and covered it up, so that it’s not blowing hot air right into the tree,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, any type of heat source will speed up the drying out process, including those you may not think of.

“Depending on the age of your house and the age of the windows, you don’t want to put it in front of a big west facing or a south facing window, unless you’ve got windows that will protect the sun’s heat from actually damaging your tree. As long as you follow the proper upkeep on the tree once you take it home, you should be able to keep it looking healthy for up to two months,” said Johnson.