WEBB CITY, Mo. — The goal is helping students succeed – often with things that go far beyond classes and homework.

School counselors deal with a wide range of issues…and schools are having a hard time finding the right people for the job.

“We have currently two noncertified people who are going through school while doing counseling. We just posted a position and had minimal applicants. A couple of people just coming out straight out of school for counseling, with no school experience at all,” said Dr. Brenten Byrd, WC R-7 Asst. Supt.

And — Webb City isn’t alone.

“When Webb City’s having a hard time, Carl Junction, Carthage, when they’re all having a hard time finding people, then you can imagine what the rural schools are going through trying to get people. So having this opportunity in southwest Missouri to get qualified, certified applicants for jobs that we have is a great opportunity,” said Dr. Byrd.

It’s the Mental Health Providers for School grant — millions of dollars for the Southwest Center for Educational Excellence to train a new class of counselors.

“Missouri has one and that is the Southwest Center. And so we are excited. It’s $4.3 million over five years. And what we will do during that time is be able to certify we’re going to certify 50 counselors over that five years for school,” said Dr. Melissa Massey, SW Ctr. for Ed. Excellence

It covers all the costs for the future counselor, in return they pledge to work for one of the 41 member school districts.

Mental health is a focus of the effort, with training in both youth and adult mental health first aid.

“Be able to go into our school districts and provide that Mental Health First Aid training and what that is, it just helps us recognize the signs of mental health stress, and the things that trigger our youth and adults today and then how to get them the help they need,” said Dr. Massey.

Teachers interested in applying can contact the Southwest Center for more details.

Email: SWCMHSP@Gmail.com