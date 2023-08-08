“Hands In Prayer” sculpture located in Webb City, Missouri.

WEBB CITY, Mo. — An iconic creation that’s been on display in Southwest Missouri for nearly 50 years is officially recognized as a world record holder. The record-keeping organization called, “World Record Academy” recently named The Praying Hands Memorial in Webb City, “The World’s Largest Praying Hands Memorial.”

The Webb City memorial was created by local artist J.E. “Jack” Dawson. The hands were sculpted over several years before they were finished in 1974. Dawson built the hands in his backyard and then had them hauled on a flatbed truck to their current spot.

In 2020, a memorial wall was added to the site. The tiled wall shows how the hands were created. According to the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, when a local reporter asked him why he’d built the hands, Dawson said they were a response to the 1960s, which had been, “a bad time for our country.”

It’s estimated that Dawson used 220,000 pounds of steel and concrete to construct the Praying Hands. The memorial, titled “Hands In Prayer,” rests on a 40-foot-tall man-made hill in Webb City’s King Jack Park. The sculpture itself reaches 32 feet into the sky. World Record Academy cited these features when it came to naming the memorial, “The World Largest Praying Hands Memorial.”

However, one website questions whether the Hands In Prayer sculpture is the world’s largest. According to Roadside America, “These sizable civic mitts (in Webb City) are a distant second to the giant praying hands outside of Oral Robert University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. But they are still impressive… especially since they are out here, unannounced and unexpected.”

“Praying Hands” bronze sculpture at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (AP Photo)

Weighing in at 30 tons, VisitTulsa.com calls the Oral Roberts University Praying Hands, “the largest bronze sculpture in the world.” It was created by artist Leonard McMurray and stands 60 feet into the air, making them, “the world’s largest praying hands,” according to the website.

The only thing these two memorial sites have in common is that they are both sculptures of hands held together in prayer.

The Praying Hands in Webb City are significantly heavier than their bronze counterpart, weighing approximately 220 tons, compared to 30 tons. The memorial structure itself at Oral Roberts University is taller, however, World Record Academy gives the title of, “World’s Largest Praying Hands Memorial” to the Webb City sculpture, based on the combined height of the man-made hill the structure rests on, and the actual structure itself. It also takes into account the memorial’s total weight.