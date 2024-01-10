WEBB CITY, Mo. — All of us need a little inspiration now and then. That’s the whole purpose behind a special film festival that kicks off tomorrow in Southwest Missouri.

The Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City is the site for the “Great Wonders Uplift Film Festival”.

About 50 films are part of the event, ranging from just a few minutes long to full-length feature films.

They all have one thing in common – all were made about or by filmmakers from each of the Four States.

“It’s going to start Thursday afternoon, Thursday evening, it’s going to go all the way through Saturday afternoon, and you can come for a block of movies, you can come for the whole thing, whatever. You can get tickets for whatever you want to see, but there’s going to be a lot of content,” said Nancy Hutson, Co-Owner, Route 66 Movie Theater.

“We have some that right now that are submitted that are actually on Amazon Prime, but the stories that we were looking for, you know, uplifting and inspiring stories, they are great. I watched every film, and there were about four or five of them that literally made me cry,” said Steve Head, Event Organizer.

One of them is about the life story of a woman from Parsons, Kansas, Nell Quinlan Donnelly Reed, a global fashion trailblazer who invented the house dress in the early 1900s, making her one of the first self-made female millionaires.

“Nellie Don The Musical Movie” was produced by Terence O’Malley, who is her great-nephew.

“Route 66 Movie Theater, Scott and I bought this almost 20 years ago and our connection has always been our community because the community has always given back to us. So for us to be able to do some kind of a special activity, special event like this is right up our alley,” said Nancy Hutson, Co-Owner, Route 66 Movie Theater.

For more information, including how to purchase tickets, click here.