WEBB CITY, Mo. — Film enthusiasts had the chance to learn from a professional, today (Saturday).

As a part of the “Uplift Film Festival,” the “Producing Your First Feature Film; How Not to Fail Miserably” workshop was held today at the “Route 66 Event Center in Webb City” — presented by filmmaker, Matthew McCaulley.

Matthew recently finished his first feature film called “Undefiled.”

Today’s class follows the three things Matt learned while making that film.

After the class finished, Matthew stuck around to answer questions from aspiring filmmakers.

“I kind of want their heads to spin a little bit and get them worked up and wound up a little bit, enough to go research and do more, to look at things a little different, out of the box. I don’t have to do this like Hollywood and spend a million dollars, I could do this a different way if I just think about it a little differently,” said Matthew McCaulley, Light of Life Films, Filmmaker.

Matthew’s film “Undefiled” premieres February in Webb City.