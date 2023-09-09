KSNF/KODE — A very special eight-year-old boy from Webb City now has the hearts of those all over the Four States and Kansas City.

And now – he also has the heartstrings of people like Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs players.

Here’s more.

“This ball is priceless. I got this from Patrick Mahomes. It’s the game ball,” Jaxson Kress, eight-year-old from Webb City.

Jaxson Kress just made it back home to Webb City from the Chief’s home opener game on Thursday.

That’s where Jaxson says his dreams came true.

Jaxson was diagnosed with leukemia five years ago when he was just three years old.

He’s still fighting that battle – and sharing his positivity with others.

Before all his excitement on Thursday – Jaxson and his dad were headed to Kansas City when the phone rang.

“I talked to some folks over there at the Ronald McDonald House. We were scheduled for treatment on Tuesday. And so, they called me and talked to me the week prior to when we were at his chemo. And they said, ‘Hey, we got some tickets for Jaxson and you if you guys would like to go to the home opener.’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s, of course, you know, that’s amazing. Thank you so much,” said Jeffrey Hedin, Jaxson’s dad.

But Jaxson’s dad – Jeff – wasn’t expecting what came next.

Between meeting all the players in person, trying on Super Bowl rings – and catching the game ball from Mahomes – Jeff says, they were both star-struck.

“Then we proceeded down to on-field. And then Jaxson got to run through the tunnel out onto the field just opened up and Arrowhead Stadium was sold-out. So, 80,000+ people screaming, yelling, chanting. And you’re walking out there, and for a regular person, it’s an extreme adrenaline rush,” said Hedin.

“I met Patrick Mahomes and that was the top on my dream list,” said Kress.

But what stood out the most – the genuine love from the players themselves.

“All those players – it wasn’t just, ‘Hey, buddy.’ No, ‘Jaxson! It’s Jaxson!’ It made him feel like he was part of the team. And so, it’s just something he, you know he says, ‘It made my dreams come true.’ Well, it made my dreams come true,” said Hedin.