WEBB CITY, Mo. — Dozens of car owners paid to have their prized vehicles on display, today (Saturday), all for local kids.

Kyle Lawson held a toy drive and car show, all day (Saturday) at the NAPA Auto Parts store in Webb City.

Kyle is not part of any organization, this is an annual event he chooses to put on each year.

Participants and visitors could donate toys or money to a local Salvation Army.

Once the show wrapped up, all of the donations were dropped off at the Salvation Army.

This is the 8th year Kyle has hosted the show, just so that area kids are sure to enjoy their Christmas, while offering community members a chance to give back this holiday season.

“Just, that way the kids in the community have a good Christmas, ’cause there’s some who wouldn’t have anything if it wasn’t for us. For all of us in the car community. We all come together, and like I said, this is the 8th year and we haven’t had a bad year,” said Kyle Lawson, Toy Drive Coordinator.