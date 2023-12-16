WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thousands of volunteers nationwide are laying wreaths on the graves of fallen veterans, today (Saturday) including in Webb City.

It’s part of National Wreaths Across America Day – a day that pays tribute to fallen service members.

Here locally – Mt. Hope Cemetery in Webb City is among the more than 4,000 cemeteries across the nation.

Thousands of wreaths were placed on all the graves of fallen veterans in the cemetery.

Each wreath was sponsored by local businesses and residents.

Organizer Susie Crutcher says it’s something that began as a way to pay tribute to her family – but then it turned into honoring thousands.

“I volunteered to be the coordinator and learn, to my surprise that there are 1200 veterans here. So it kind of turned into a big job. There’s been so much community support. The ROTC and the generosity of people that sponsor race is just it’s really heartwarming. I know my dad would be proud,” said Susie Crutcher, Wreaths Across America Local Volunteer Coordinator.

The wreaths traveled in all the way from Maine – delivered by CFI.

Something new this year – some people went ahead and purchased or sponsored wreaths in preparation for next year.

Over 300 were purchased today for next year.