WEBB CITY, Mo. — A significant donation from a local bank will go to help young children with developmental delays.

The Arvest Foundation is giving $10,000 to the “Community Support Services of Missouri Early Learning Center.”

It is a daycare and preschool specializing in children from six weeks old until they go to school.

The money will be used towards improving and expanding the building in Webb City to better serve the 60 children at the center.

“On behalf of all Community Support Services, we just can’t thank Arvest and the Arvest Foundation enough for their partnership in our community with us in other ways. They truly are a staple of our community and a great partner,” said Ryan Melton, President & Chief Executive Officer, Community Support Services.

“One of the favorite parts of my job is that I do get to go out and represent the Arvest Foundation and again provide money back to organizations that are in need and serve our community. It’s a really fun part of my job,” said Rebecca Dunham, Sales Manager, Arvest.

Future plans include improving the playground area as well.