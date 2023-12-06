WEBB CITY, Mo. — Main Street Webb City came to life Wednesday night (12/6) with their annual Christmas parade.

Hundreds of spectators lined both sides of Main Street in downtown Webb City to watch this year’s parade, which was made up of nearly fifty entries.

Leading the way was Webb City Mayor, Lynn Ragsdale and his Christmas themed float. Most of our television family from KODE and KSN participated by handing out lots of candy.

The annual parade is sponsored by the Webb City High School Project Graduation and is hosted by the Webb City Chamber of Commerce.

“Christmas parade season” continues with several others planned in the coming days across the Four States. You can check out a list of parades still to come, HERE.