WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City High School was home to two fundraisers today (Saturday).

A shoe drive and a parking lot market were both the focus of the “Webb City Choir Booster Club,” who are actively fundraising for a long-awaited trip to Walt Disney World.

The shoe drive will not only raise funds for that trip, but the booster club has partnered with a group that takes these new or gently used shoes and sends them to countries experiencing poverty — who then create small businesses, selling the donated shoes.

The parking lot market created a space for anyone to sell any homemade goods, while some of the proceeds will also go towards the trip.

That trip to Walt Disney World is designed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it’s a long overdue trip, as the group tries to go every 4 years.

“However, the choir hasn’t gone on a trip since 2012. 2020 would have been the last choir trip, and unfortunately due to what we all know happened, they had to cancel the trip at the very last minute. So, Nikki and I have really worked hard, put in a lot of time and effort to try to make this a great experience,” said Sherry Noller, Webb City High School Booster Club Board Member.

Over 80 students are set to take flight next spring during the break.

If you’d like to donate footwear, you can still do so by contacting the “Booster Club” via their Facebook page, here.

They’ll be collecting shoes until October 1st.