WEBB CITY, Mo. — There was plenty of ragtime music coming from the Webb City Public Library, this afternoon (Saturday).

That’s because “Cherry and Jerry the Ragtime Duo” made a stop there – after performing at “Carver Days” in Diamond.

No matter where they go – the duo plays that classic ragtime music specifically in locations where ragtime originated in – like Southwest Missouri.

Cherry and Jerry bring that history with them – dressing the part and telling background stories before each piece from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

One thing these two love most about what they do – is how they learn more history from the communities they play in – creating connections everywhere.

“I think there is a lot of music that came from this region that we’re going to kind of touch upon. James Scott came from Carthage, Missouri. He lived there a lot. And another fellow – Clarence Woods also lived in Carthage, Missouri,” said Jerry Rabushka, Cherry & Jerry, The Ragtime Duo.

“It really is the birth and the union of the two popular cultures in America – African Americans and white folks. It really is America’s first pop music and it should be celebrated and not just pushed to the side because it has some ugly parts to it. It’s part of what makes America America,” said Isaac Cherry, Cherry & Jerry, The Ragtime Duo.

Cherry and Jerry actually met on a street corner in New Orleans 15 years ago – and now, they play all over – from here in Southwest Missouri – to Kentucky and Illinois.

Tomorrow – they’ll be in Nevada performing at the “Fox Playhouse” at 2 PM.