WEBB CITY, Mo. — We’ve been talking all week about the inaugural Great Wonders Uplift Film Festival. It officially got underway Thursday night in Webb City. One of the filmmakers is Sam Reed. You may remember, that he’s the brother of Joplin Police Officer Jake Reed—who, along with Corporal Ben Cooper, lost his life in the line of duty almost two years ago.

Reed’s short documentary is about his brother—specifically, losing his brother. It’s called, “In the Mourning”—and it makes its debut Friday night inside the Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City.

Sam Reed said, “Film, you know, even growing up with Jake, it just, even though we fought a lot as boys do. It’s like movies were that one thing that just got us to be quiet and sit there and get along. Movies and video games. And so in a way, this is like a language that I can still speak to him. And it’s crazy that it happens to be that this is the festival, you know, where he’s from, where he served, where he died, and I think that’s, I wouldn’t want it to be anywhere else.”

The documentary is part of the night session Friday night. There are morning and afternoon sessions, as well—and then more films on Saturday. The awards ceremony will take place Saturday night at the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex in Joplin.

Visit this link here to see the full schedule of events.