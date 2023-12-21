WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City police officers give back by not shaving.

Officers presented the Webb City Senior Center with a donation of $3,500 Thursday morning. That money comes from officers donating twenty dollars per paycheck to have facial hair.

Police Chief Don Melton said this is the natural evolution of an already successful program.

“We started with the No Shave November several years ago, and we had some pretty good positive impact with that. We have since expanded it to a year round project, and the guys really appreciate that,” said Chief Melton.

The donation is the result of fundraising since March of this year.