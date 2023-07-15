WEBB CITY, Mo. — The annual Route 66 Cruise-a-Palooza offered plenty of activities, today (Saturday) – all for a great cause.

It’s part of Webb City’s annual community celebration that first began in 2009.

The Route 66 Cruise-a-Palooza is dedicated to fallen Webb City officer Jacob Williams.

This year the city partnered with “Hope-for-22-a-Day” a non-profit that gives back to military families and veterans.

The two-day event features a car show, numerous food and craft vendors, and monster truck rides.

Webb City Community Development Director – Erin Turner – tells us this year’s event holds special meaning to the city.

“Event planners got together about nine months ago and we said we want to keep bringing such a great event to our community but what can we do to give it a purpose. Not just a lot of fun which it always is but we wanted to give it a purpose this year,” said Erin Turner, Community Development Director for Webb City.

Everything wrapped up this evening with a firework show at sundown.