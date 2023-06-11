WEBB CITY, Mo. — Members of a local Elks Lodge spent some time going back in history, this afternoon (Sunday).

The Webb City Elks Lodge #861 hosted their annual Flag Day ceremony, today.

“Flag Day” is the 14th of June, but today the lodge celebrated and honored our country’s flag by giving the community the opportunity to learn the history of the flag.

Today’s event was also joined by the “Webb City High School JROTC” – who provided guests with a flag folding demonstration – and everything wrapped up with a flag retirement ceremony.

Attendees were also welcome to bring in old, worn-out flags for proper disposal.

The lodge then provided lunch for anyone who came to the event.

Members of the “Elks Lodge” say Flag Day provides a key opportunity to keep American history alive.

“Well, the Elks organization is distinctly American and very patriotic, and so anything that celebrates our country, supports our veterans, or promotes patriotism is very important to us, and we are always celebrating it and practicing it every day,” said Cheri Badgley, Exalted Ruler, Webb City Elks Lodge #861.

The next event at the lodge is their annual “Christmas in July Shrimp Boil” on July 22nd.

That’s in conjunction with the lodge’s 120th year anniversary, and the shrimp boil is open to members and their guests.

