WEBB CITY, Mo. — A local amputee support group is kicking off a month of support and awareness with a fundraiser.

April is Limb Loss Awareness Month.

Volunteers with the Four States Amputee Network spent the day selling hot dogs, chili, and all kinds of baked goods, for only a dollar.

The group set up shop in front of Atwoods Ranch and Home Goods in Webb City.

This was the first time the group has fundraised and raised awareness through food sales.

Volunteers say they saw hundreds stop by this afternoon.

The group meets monthly to support one another and others who have lost a limb, offering resources and support.

“We all want to be around people that are like us. Now I lost my leg in 2014. Other people, you know, have their story, too. And, we all understand each other, we understand each other’s pros and cons when it comes to losing a limb. And, so, we support each other,” said Dianne Carmichael, Secretary, Four States Amputee Network.

All proceeds raised are collected by the Four States Amputee Network for continued efforts of providing local resources.

If you’re interested in joining the group or learning about additional resources, we’ve got a link to the group’s Facebook group, here.