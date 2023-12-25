WEBB CITY, Mo. — Webb City firefighters gather with their loved ones to celebrate Christmas at the firehouse.

Firefighters say today’s holiday is just like any day when it comes to being a first responder.

That’s why their family members gather at the station to make sure everyone can spend the Christmas holiday together.

They prepare a big dinner filled with steaks, potatoes, appetizers, and lots of dessert.

Webb City firefighter Ethan Hatfield says although they’re on duty today, it’s nice to be able to have time to celebrate with relatives.

“It’ll be nice. You know, it’ll be it’s one of the days that, you know, you look forward to every year with family – and…and although there, you know, we’re here, it’s nice to have a family still come and enjoy it with us at the place that we’re at, so,” said Ethan Hatfield, Webb City firefighter.

Hatfield says sometimes in his field, it’s hard to remember that it’s Christmas when it’s business as usual, which makes today’s gathering that much more special.