WEBB CITY, Mo. — Local veterans and area first responders were honored, this afternoon in Webb City (Saturday).

OurVeteransFirst held its 2nd Annual Car, Truck, Jeep, and Motorcycle Show.

The Joplin non-profit group helps homeless or at-risk veterans with temporary housing.

Live music, bounce houses, and several area law enforcement agencies were all a part of the event to help raise money for local veterans.

This year – event organizers say they were able to raise funds for their backpack program, clothing giveaway program – and funding for loans.

“And so whenever my wife, she’s retired also when she retired from the military, we it was just natural for us to want to give it back. And we found our veterans first and jumped on board and haven’t looked back,” said Brian Jones, Our Veterans First, Vice President.

Jones tells us OurVeteransFirst next event will be the group’s biggest fundraiser they host annually – taking place in June of next year.