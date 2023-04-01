JAY, Okla. – Delaware County authorities issue an $75,000 outstanding warrant on Friday for a Jay man charged with raping a child.

David Taylor Phillips, 37, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with first degree rape with a victim under 14, sexual abuse for a child under 12 and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Phillips is accused of sexually abusing the child from Nov. 2018 to March 2023 and of raping the child from Nov. 2021 to Nov. 2022, according to the arrest affidavit. The sexual abuse started when the victim was 10 years old, the affidavit states.

Please reach out to the Delaware County Sheriff at (918) 253-4531 if you have information on Phillips.