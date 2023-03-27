TULSA, Okla. – A $1 million outstanding warrant has been issued for Chiefsaholic fan Xavier Babudar after he failed to show up for a court hearing today (3/27).

Telephone calls to Thomas S. Reese, Babudar’s attorney were not returned. Court records show Babudar’s ankle monitor was removed.

Babudar is accused of robbing a Bixby bank in December.

Babudar is accused of pointing a weapon at a bank employee’s chest telling the employee to take him to the bank vault. There, police say he ordered the employee to open the vault and give him the one-hundred-dollar bills. If the bank employee failed to give him the money, he reportedly said he “would put a bullet in the employee’s head,” according to a Bixby police report.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.