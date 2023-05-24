Only student in tri-county area to earn the state's highest academic achievement this year

VINITA, Okla. – Christopher LaPrairie, a Vinita senior, earned the coveted honor of an Academic All-Stater.

LaPrairie is one of 100 high school students to be honored at the Academic Awards Celebration. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence 37th Academic Awards Celebration will be aired at 3 p.m. on May 27 on OETA Channel 11 in Tulsa.

“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Program is Oklahoma’s premier awards program honoring academic achievement, innovation, and leadership among students and educators in our public schools,” said Elizabeth Inbody, foundation executive director, in a prepared statement. “By working together to give outstanding students and educators the recognition they deserve, we send a message that we value their accomplishments and dedication, and we inspire others to strive for excellence.”

LaPrairie was this year’s valedictorian.

Christopher LaPrairie

Photograph provided by the Oklahoma Foundation For Excellence

His scholastic achievements include:

2022 Boys State delegate

Advanced Placement Scholar

National Honor Society secretary and spirit director

Student Council senior representative.

LaPrairie also helps with children’s ministry at Isaiah 58 Ministries. He plans to study physical science at Rogers State University before attending the University of Oklahoma and majoring in chemistry.

Also honored are this year’s recipients of the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence Awards: Elementary Teaching recipient Barbie Jackson, a STEM teacher at Limestone Technology Academy in Sand Springs; Secondary Teaching winner Jason Paris, a fine arts teacher at Cherokee Junior High and High School; Elementary/Secondary Administration recipient Dr. Kyle Reynolds, superintendent of Woodward Public Schools; Regional University/Community College Teaching honoree Dr. Alissa Proctor, professor of optometry at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah; and Research University Teaching recipient Dr. F. Bailey Norwood, professor of agribusiness at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.