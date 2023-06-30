The video in the player above is courtesy of Kara Wiens, Daylon Harris, Grayson Harter, Kelly Dunkelberger, and Zack Hawkins.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire at Bradley Fair broke out at the end of a fireworks show on Thursday night.

Bradley Fair fire (Courtesy: Zack Hawkins)

Bradley Fair fire (Courtesy: Kirk Peterson)

Bradley Fair fire (KSN Photo)

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the call for a brush fire came in around 9:39 p.m. at Bradley Fair.

A viewer tells KSN it was a pine tree at the edge of the lake that caught fire.

Four fire trucks were called out to the scene, it is unclear how long it took for the fire to be put out. Dispatch said it appeared the fire started on the island inside the Bradley Fair pond.

There were no reported injuries.