JOPLIN, Mo. — A local animal hospital is reaching out to the community to continue its effort of helping retired K-9 dogs. The Academy Animal Hospital in Joplin took to social media yesterday (Friday) – saying the hospital’s retired K9 fund is extremely low at this time.

Those funds provide all the necessary care for our local K-9s who have served in the Joplin Police Department and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The hospital adds – for those interested in donating to this fund – you can do so by donating over the phone with a credit card, and it will be added to the police department account. You can also drop off cash or mail a check or money order.

And the Nine Lives Cat Lounge and Adoption Center in Joplin has a jar on the store counter to collect tips for the fund as well.

And if you would like to learn more about the Academy Animal Hospital and its efforts, we’ve got a link to the hospital’s Facebook page here.