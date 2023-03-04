NEVADA, Mo. — Nevada City and County officials are excited about what’s happening in the community

“I think in 10 years if you look at Nevada, where it is today, and where it will be, we will be a completely different community,” said Ben Vickers, Director of Economic Development, Vernon County.

In 2022, Vernon County saw the lowest unemployment rate in over 30 years — sitting at 2.6 percent. So far this year, there are already hundreds of job openings for different industries in Nevada.

“We’ve had a lot of companies expand, add new positions, that type of thing. And, I think they’re seeing, uh, growth in other businesses and they are trying to add on to that, and they’re trying to compete, and they’re trying to just really re-invest in the City of Nevada, which we hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Vickers.

And with more employment options and city revitalization efforts — comes more housing. Developers have already started construction on dozens of homes — with more to come.

Vickers says he’s also actively working with developers to add even more housing options — like apartment duplexes.

“We would love to see more people move to the city, um, and we’re actually building houses, sort of in anticipation, but to meet that demand. In the past two years, we’ve had over 40 housing units get built in the community and this year, in 2023 alone, we’re anticipating another 40 being built,” said Vickers.

And with all of this development, Vickers says they’re expecting the added revenue to provide for even more development down the road. Not only in employment and housing but in recreation and community amenities.

“Ten years ago, our unemployment rate was almost 9 percent. I mean, it was incredibly dreary, and we have, um, that growth and that change, is just unprecedented, uh, and, we’re expecting it to continue,” added Vickers.