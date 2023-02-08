KSN/KODE — Don’t let the Super Bowl be the only thing on your mind – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. You don’t want to battle everyone else for last-minute gifts and plans, do you?
There are plenty of activities around the Joplin metro this weekend and next week for V-Day. Just click the links below to find more information.
This Weekend
Friday – Joplin Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop Fundraiser
Friday – Carthage Galentine’s Sip-N-Shop Fundraiser
Saturday – Joplin Empire Market Paris Week
Saturday – Joplin Hearts Desire Fundraiser & Drag Show
Saturday – Webb City Journey Canvas Co. “Growing in Love” All Ages and Stages Paint-Along
Saturday – Joplin Enrichment Opportunities for all Students in the Four States
Saturday – Joplin Firehouse Pottery February Story Time Pottery
Next Week
Monday – Joplin Beginner Beekeeper Classes
Tuesday – Webb City Sweetheart Swing
Tuesday – Joplin Eddie 9V Blues House Concert
Tuesday – Joplin Spiva Art Center Creation Station
Monday – Joplin Dinner at Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill
Tuesday – Joplin Dinner for 2 @ Club 1201