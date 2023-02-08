KSN/KODE — Don’t let the Super Bowl be the only thing on your mind – Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. You don’t want to battle everyone else for last-minute gifts and plans, do you?

There are plenty of activities around the Joplin metro this weekend and next week for V-Day. Just click the links below to find more information.

This Weekend

Friday – Joplin Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop Fundraiser

Friday – Carthage Galentine’s Sip-N-Shop Fundraiser

Saturday – Joplin Empire Market Paris Week

Saturday – Joplin Hearts Desire Fundraiser & Drag Show

Saturday – Webb City Journey Canvas Co. “Growing in Love” All Ages and Stages Paint-Along

Saturday – Joplin Enrichment Opportunities for all Students in the Four States

Saturday – Joplin Firehouse Pottery February Story Time Pottery

Next Week

Monday – Joplin Beginner Beekeeper Classes

Tuesday – Webb City Sweetheart Swing

Tuesday – Joplin Eddie 9V Blues House Concert

Tuesday – Joplin Spiva Art Center Creation Station

Monday – Joplin Dinner at Crabby’s Seafood Bar & Grill

Tuesday – Joplin Dinner for 2 @ Club 1201