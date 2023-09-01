FORT SCOTT, Kans. — It’s a story we recently covered about the current water warning in effect for the City of Fort Scott.

“Because dry conditions normally can lead to fires,” said Dave Bruner, Fort Scott Fire Chief.

That’s a big reason why officials with the Fort Scott Fire Department and School District are trying to limit their water usage. City officials announced water storage has fallen below 70% capacity on Tuesday — and will not recover in the usual amount of time.

“We are on water conservation efforts right now, our lake levels are really low, they’re probably as low as they’ve been historically. And so the city has put out that they want us to conserve water,” said Destry Brown, Fort Scott School District Superintendent.

Destry Brown is the superintendent of the Fort Scott School District and says they are going from watering the school’s soccer fields and courtyards multiple times a day — to once every other day for only 15 minutes. And the Fort Scott Fire Chief tells us — the department has to cancel their city-wide fire hydrant test, which they usually do every year.

“Annually we will do a flow and testing of all of our hydrants in the city, to make sure they have accurate flows, those flows haven’t changed, we document that and color-code our hydrants throughout the town and it also makes sure that we have those hydrants maintenance well and we know they are working and functioning properly,” said Bruner.

But don’t worry — Bruner says despite no hydrant testing this year, there is still work that can be done.

“We are actually going to do more different maintenance on the hydrants, cleaning them, painting them, making sure they turn on, but we won’t flow water,” he said.

And Brown says despite this water warning being optional to citizens — he understands it’s still a city-wide effort.

“We’re part of Fort Scott, we are just like everybody else and I think that businesses and government agencies should be setting an example that if that is what we want, then that’s what we, we should be doing the same thing and model that for citizens,” said Brown.