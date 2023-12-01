KSN/KODE — Christmas parades are a time for kids to see Santa and get candy. But an area organization is hoping to use them to get their neighbors to ask questions. We see how the group “SLUDGE” is hoping their message will fit in at the next holiday celebration.

“There’s a lot of people there, I think everybody is looking for something different, rather than just people throwing candy out of a lit up Jeep, or something.”

And that’s the inspiration behind Adam Periman’s creation.

“That was just something dreamed up in my head, and I had to throw a sketch together real quick to the other members,” said Periman.

Periman is a committee member for “SLUDGE,” or “STOP LAND USE DAMAGING OUR GROUND AND ENVIRONMENT.” The group recently filed a lawsuit aimed at changing how agricultural waste is dumped. He says while many people do complain about the smell from the lagoons the waste is held in…

“That’s just a small part of it. There’s too many unknowns, that’s part of what we’re trying to figure out is, what is it, and what damage is it going to cause, and if anything, they need to follow the proper permit procedures,” said Periman.

And once it’s done, this float will be designed to generate one thing.

“Questions. I mean, everybody needs to ask questions.”

Periman says the idea came to him one day while he was working on the farm. So he reached out to the rest of the SLUDGE committee.

“The next thing I know I was bombarded with a list of parades.”

And the project was a go.

“In the afternoons, or the first thing in the morning before it gets warm enough to be able to do some other farming activities, I piddle out here,” said Periman.

He says he’s got about 40 hours in the float so far…

“But a lot of that is scratching your head, figuring out what’s the next move, or what’s going to work better.”

And is hoping to have it done soon. How will he know if it was a success? He says that moment will come when the questions start getting asked.

“We’re not going after any one family’s name, any one company’s name. I think this is a community concern, and hopefully, they do realize that the smell is more than just a smell, and hopefully, we can get some answers and something done about it.”

The SLUDGE float is scheduled to appear in the Wheaton, Cassville, and Exeter Christmas parades, but Periman said more could be added in the future.