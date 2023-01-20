PITTSBURG, Kans. — The “Tyler Research Center” at Pitt State welcomed some special visitors today.

US Senator Jerry Moran, Kansas Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and “National Science Foundation” officials were part of a contingent that toured the center this afternoon.

They were there to learn more about the research and innovation taking place at the “National Institute for Materials Advancement”, which makes its home inside the center.

“The talent that we have here at Pittsburg State and across the state, we’re trying to make sure stays in Kansas as we work to strengthen our nation by building a semi-conductor ecosystem here in, in the Sunflower State,” said Lt. Gov. David Toland, Kansas.

“And that’s how you build a very rich and robust economic development ecosystem, of jobs, prosperity, continuous training possibilities and making sure that all talent and ideas are recognized, rewarded brought to light,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, NSF.

“I’m here in a region that’s beyond the borders of Kansas. How do we make this region a place where the kids who grew up here have the opportunity to raise their families here, because there are good, high-paying jobs in the arena of science, technology, and engineering,” said Sen. Jerry Moran, Kansas.

The group also made stops today at Wichita State and WSU Tech.