JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers and MoDOT officials are reminding people to watch out for those riding on two wheels.

Already this week four state law enforcement agencies have responded to two serious crashes involving motorcycles. Including one that claimed someone’s life. And, these are scenes law enforcement agents could see a lot in the coming months.

“Yeah, so May typically starts the riding season for most people. Weather starts to warm up, as we’ve seen here in the last few weeks, it’s just the time that everyone is getting their bikes out of cold storage, so we will see an increase of motorcycles on the roadways starting this month,” said Sam Carpenter, Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 14% of all traffic fatalities involve motorcyclists and there were 5,932 riders killed in 2021. These are the highest numbers have been since 1975.

Law enforcement and motorcycle retailers say motorcyclists can take several steps to protect themselves on the road.

“So obviously, helmet is number one. Bright clothing would be number two, wearing a high-visible vest or something where people can notice you. Making sure your headlight is operational. Motorcycles have to have that light on at all times, and that’s how people can notice them,” said Carpenter.

“So, I guess the biggest thing that we try and tell riders, is always ride within your means. Alright, you know always ride your own ride, be observant, keep your head on a swivel, don’t ever assume that the other drivers can see you,” said Pablo Alvarado, Hideout Harley-Davidson Sales Manager.

But they say motorcyclists aren’t the only ones who need to do their part. Any driver on the road needs to take steps to help motorcyclists get to their destination safely.

“If you’re driving a passenger car, truck, or 18-wheeler, you have a lot of blind spots. Motorcycles don’t take up a very big footprint, so they can be hard to see. So, just take that extra couple seconds, especially if you’re at an intersection where you’re the only one that has the stop sign, just look both ways multiple times, make sure you know what’s coming and what’s not before you pull out,” said Carpenter.

“There’s more than just four wheels on the road, you know, it’s us two wheels out there too, man. So stay observant, keep your ears open, I know we are pretty loud, so you should hear us coming,” added Alvarado.