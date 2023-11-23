DUENWEG, Mo. — Many of you may have enjoyed a deep fried turkey today or tonight. Hopefully — the cooking process didn’t involve the fire department.

Duenweg Fire Captain Kevin Theilen says fires caused by deep frying turkeys are becoming a more common call for fire officials.

They all recommend frying outside of your home or garage because grease can splatter everywhere. If you do plan on doing it again, or sometime over this holiday season — there are more tips.

“First of all we want people to have a deep fry. We want to deep fry your turkey. We want you to have a good time. We want you to enjoy a good meal. Couple of things. We want to make sure we don’t do. We want to make sure that we don’t overfill the pan with oil. Also, we want to make sure our turkeys are thawed out and there’s not a lot of water on the turkey,” said Captain Theilen.

According to National Fire Protection Association — Thanksgiving has the most reports for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas.