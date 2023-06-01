JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested in Jasper County after troopers found 10 pounds of meth in his rental car.

Devion K.J. Boykin, 26, is federally charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, distribute or dispense.

According to court documents, on May 28 in Jasper County, Boykin was transporting 500 or more grams of methamphetamine. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper was watching traffic near the 22 mile marker of Interstate 44 in Jasper County. Around 7:35 p.m., the trooper saw a 2022 Ford Explorer with Indiana plates traveling east.

The Explorer was in the left lane but not overtaking vehicles at the time. There were no vehicles around it. When the Explorer passed the trooper, it moved back to the driving lane. The trooper began to follow and catch up to the Explorer and found that it was traveling at 77 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.

Eventually, the trooper pulled the Explorer over. Boykin told the trooper that he had “a weed pen.” When asked for his license, he said he did not have one. He was actively sweating. Boykin began crying as he spoke.

Boykin said he was traveling from Utah to Memphis, Tennessee. The Explorer was a rental, rented to someone else in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Inside the Explorer, the trooper found a suitcase. The day after the arrest, law enforcement went through the vehicle’s audio and video and observed Boykin calling a woman to tell her that he had been pulled over and that “there is all that **** in there inside the ******* suitcase.”

Next to the suitcase was a black Versace shopping bag containing what appeared to be plastic bags of meth, about 10 pounds total. In the suitcase, the trooper found more bags that weighed a total of 70 pounds.